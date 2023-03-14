A Sport Gets Explained in an Exciting Way in ‘My First Dino Wrestling’

‘My First Dino Wrestling’ is available now

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about My First Dino Wrestling, I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for My First Dino Wrestling here:

Fun rhyming text from Lisa Wheeler introduces key moments in a wrestling match, and colorful illustrations from Barry Gott will captivate wee fans! Enjoy the action as dinosaurs in wrestling gear face off in this action-packed board book.

I had a great time reading this book. The illustrations on each page really help bring this book to vivid life. Along the way, readers of all ages learn some cool facts about this sport. Kids are going to have a lot of fun reading this book.

My First Dino Wrestling is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Bookshop.