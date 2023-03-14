Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Sport Gets Explained in an Exciting Way in ‘My First Dino Wrestling’

A Sport Gets Explained in an Exciting Way in ‘My First Dino Wrestling’

Watch as dinosaurs duke it out in this wonderfully illustrated children's book

by Leave a Comment

my first dino wrestling, children's fiction, sports, lisa wheeler, net galley, review, lerner publishing group

‘My First Dino Wrestling’ is available now

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about My First Dino Wrestling, I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for My First Dino Wrestling here:

Fun rhyming text from Lisa Wheeler introduces key moments in a wrestling match, and colorful illustrations from Barry Gott will captivate wee fans! Enjoy the action as dinosaurs in wrestling gear face off in this action-packed board book.

I had a great time reading this book. The illustrations on each page really help bring this book to vivid life. Along the way, readers of all ages learn some cool facts about this sport. Kids are going to have a lot of fun reading this book.

My First Dino Wrestling is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x