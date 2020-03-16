Get Daily Email
A Spy Learns a Lesson in 'Spies in Disguise' Out Now on Blu-Ray

A Spy Learns a Lesson in ‘Spies in Disguise’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

This fun family film can now be yours to own loaded with some good bonus features

by

spies in disguise, computer animated, comedy, will smith, tom holland, blu-ray, review, 20th century fox

The well done comedy ‘Spies in Disguise’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Most of the time I enjoy animated movies. Will Smith is usually great in these types of movies. Tom Holland has also done a wonderful job as Spider-Man so far. So when I heard about Spies in Disguise I hoped it would be good. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

spies in disguise, computer animated, comedy, will smith, tom holland, blu-ray, review, 20th century fox

(c) 20th Century Fox

You can read the plot for Spies in Disguise here:

In this high-flying animated comedy, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is none of the above. But this unlikely duo must team up for the ultimate mission to save the world when a “bio-dynamic concealment” experiment transforms Lance into a brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon!

spies in disguise, computer animated, comedy, will smith, tom holland, blu-ray, review, 20th century fox

(c) 20th Century Fox

This was actually a pretty good film. It does start a little slow at first, but really gets going once Lance becomes a pigeon. From there the action and laughs are pretty much nonstop. As this story moves along, a friendship begins to form. Once this story comes to a close, at least one character has learned a valuable lesson.

spies in disguise, computer animated, comedy, will smith, tom holland, blu-ray, review, 20th century fox

(c) 20th Century Fox

Spies in Disguise is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD now.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

