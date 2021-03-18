Stafford Beats Continues to Level Up as 2021 is in Full Swing

—

The passion for music had not been ignited in Patrick Stafford until his time in the military began. Stafford started to partake in a multitude of various areas, searching for a side hobby to fill his time, but none of which were getting the job done for him. These unsuccessful attempts to find a hobby sparked a conversation he had with some of his friends who make music, and Stafford decided he would give it a try himself. Stafford became interested in studying the history behind it and seeing what goes into these various ventures put out by artists. Once he got a feel for the type of vibe he was going for, he began to make his own music, thus developing the name Stafford Beats.

He tried to find the best way to create a group of people who would be interested in and appreciate his music as time went by. He was fueled by this impulse, thus leading him to develop a Discord. Previously, when he was into video games, Stafford used Discord as a medium but saw a much greater scope for like-minded artists to use it as well. “In order to keep the group interested and involved, I would always hold beat battles, competitions, and giveaways, and this allowed me to network with a wide range of musicians,” Stafford says. His successful run on Discord continues to this day and has helped Stafford cement connections with artists across the globe.

He enjoys making music, the joy it gives to his followers, and the connections he’s been able to make, but Stafford Beats acknowledges that “becoming an artist can be difficult. It involves grinding every single day, it requires relentless work, and you truly need to have a passion for it, or you’re going to get burned out,”

Although he advises that being an artist is hard at times, the support from his fans makes it a lot easier to stay on track when times get tough. He truly cannot thank his fans enough for their endless support, and he promises that they’ll make it to the top together in due time.

Stafford Beats has turned his once newfound passion into what is set up to be an illustrious career in the music industry. With a laundry list of work set to drop during the upcoming year for Stafford Beats, there’s no end in sight for this young artist. Keep up with Stafford Beats as he continues to level up his career in 2021; you won’t be disappointed.

