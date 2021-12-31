Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Stakes Have Never Been Higher on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

New alliances are formed to help prepare for a very important tournament

The stakes are higher on ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4

I have seen all the Karate Kid films and enjoyed most of them. When I first heard about Cobra Kai everyone said it was quite good. So far the show has been amazing and taken viewers on a wild ride. Now the stakes are higher than ever on season 4. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Cobra Kai season 4 here:

The Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.

What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

(c) Netflix

Two dojos try working together at the start of this season. At first things aren’t going that great but it gets better when each sensei agrees to learn more of each others style. While this is going on Kreese decides to have a chat with someone he hasn’t talked to in a long time. The meeting doesn’t go the way he hoped but it does get his plan rolling. While both dojos double down on training a very important tournament looms on the horizon. As it gets closer some truly crazy things end up happening. If you enjoyed the previous seasons of this show then you won’t want to miss this one.

(c) Netflix

Cobra Kai season 4 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

