Home / A&E / ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Trailer Shown at San Diego Comic Con

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Trailer Shown at San Diego Comic Con

A brand new trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 was revealed at San Diego Comic Con

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 3 trailer shown at San Diego Comic Con

Star Trek: Lower Decks has been a great show so far. We have seen this group of friends go on all kinds of adventures together. Over the seasons we have seen these characters grow and change in many ways. At San Diego Comic Con a trailer for season 3 was revealed and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 here:

Season three challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two’s epic cliffhanger finale.

This is an action packed trailer. We see these friends go on a bunch of new adventures, and some of them are quite dangerous. We also see Mariner might not be doing as well as her friends thought she was after something shocking happened last season. After the crew makes a bold move we see an important mission begin. As this trailer comes to a close it looks like this ship is making a stop at a well known space station.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 premieres August 25th. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

