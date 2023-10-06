A ‘Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection’ is Coming to Blu-Ray

The Picard Legacy Collection is coming to Blu-Ray

The first Star Trek show I watched was The Next Generation. In this series, we saw a captain and their crew go on all kinds of amazing adventures together. In the last few years, we saw this crew come back together in Star Trek: Picard season 3. This crew has starred in a number of films over the years, and fans have loved watching each one. Recently a The Picard Legacy Collection was announced and here is my thoughts on this box set.

The limited edition individually numbered 54-Disc Blu-ray collection features one of a kind packaging that houses every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard. Along with over 35 hours of special features, films and series include Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek: Insurrection. This limited set also includes an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, along with a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

This sounds like an impressive box set. It comes with some many TV shows and films, and some other cool items as well. The special features are sure to be wonderful, and fans of this character will definitely want to pick this box set up.

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection comes out on Blu-Ray November 7th.