Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Stargirl Becomes the Target of a Dangerous Foe in ‘Stripe’

Stargirl Becomes the Target of a Dangerous Foe in ‘Stripe’

Pat reveals a bit about the past and helps Courtney realize what her mission will be

by Leave a Comment

stripe, stargirl, tv show, drama, superhero, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

A powerful enemy has Stargirl in their sights in ‘Stripe’

Last time on Stargirl, Courtney found herself moved to a small town. She wasn’t too thrilled about it, and was having a hard time making friends. Things turned around a bit once she found a mysterious staff. This discovery made her think she knew what her purpose might be. It also drew the attention of a powerful enemy. Now she becomes the target of this foe in ‘Stripe’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Stripe’ here:

After Courtney has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat reveals the truth to her about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they’ve been keeping. Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High’s open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe.

Courtney has an important talk with Pat in ‘Stripe’. After he helped her last time in a fight, naturally she had some questions. They talked about who was fighting her, and how dangerous they truly were. He forbade her to use the staff and become a hero, but she decided to do it anyway. Once this foe learned her true identity, she found out she might not be able to stop them by herself. She made herself a new costume, and somehow found a way to take this bad guy down. As this episode comes to a close it looks like someone even more powerful has returned to town.

Stargirl ‘Stripe’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.