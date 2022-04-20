Steven and Layla Find Something in ‘The Tomb’

Steven and Layla have found something in ‘The Tomb’

Last time on Moon Knight, Harrow had found the long lost tomb. While his workers started digging, it looked like Marc and Layla might have to work together. Neither was thrilled about this, but they needed to find a way to stop Harrow. Layla led Marc to an old contact of hers and things got bad fast. After that, they obtained an important clue but would need help finding out what it meant. This caused Steven to ask Khonshu for help and the solution was a drastic one. As this episode came to a close it looked like Steven could be doing better. Now Steven and Layla have found it in ‘The Tomb’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for ‘The Tomb’ here:

Marc and Steven must find balance as supernatural threats ahead look to stop them.

Things look bad for Steven and Layla at the start of this episode. Some mercenaries find them, and Layla needs to get out of a tight spot. Meanwhile Harrow and his men are getting closer to finding a powerful relic. Once Steven and Layal enter the tomb, there seems to be something off about the place. When they travel deeper inside it, they discover just how dangerous this place truly is. Once the relic is found, Marc takes control and has a tough choice to make. As this episode comes to a close Marc and Steven appear to be in a very strange place.

Moon Knight ‘The Tomb’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.