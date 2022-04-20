Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Steven and Layla Find Something in ‘The Tomb’

Steven and Layla Find Something in ‘The Tomb’

They rush to stop Harrow from obtaining a dangerous and powerful artifact

by

the tomb, moon knight, tv show, marvel, fantasy, action, adventure, review, disney plus

Steven and Layla have found something in ‘The Tomb’

Last time on Moon Knight, Harrow had found the long lost tomb. While his workers started digging, it looked like Marc and Layla might have to work together. Neither was thrilled about this, but they needed to find a way to stop Harrow. Layla led Marc to an old contact of hers and things got bad fast. After that, they obtained an important clue but would need help finding out what it meant. This caused Steven to ask Khonshu for help and the solution was a drastic one. As this episode came to a close it looked like Steven could be doing better. Now Steven and Layla have found it in ‘The Tomb’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

the tomb, moon knight, tv show, marvel, fantasy, action, adventure, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for ‘The Tomb’ here:

Marc and Steven must find balance as supernatural threats ahead look to stop them.

the tomb, moon knight, tv show, marvel, fantasy, action, adventure, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Things look bad for Steven and Layla at the start of this episode. Some mercenaries find them, and Layla needs to get out of a tight spot. Meanwhile Harrow and his men are getting closer to finding a powerful relic. Once Steven and Layal enter the tomb, there seems to be something off about the place. When they travel deeper inside it, they discover just how dangerous this place truly is. Once the relic is found, Marc takes control and has a tough choice to make. As this episode comes to a close Marc and Steven appear to be in a very strange place.

the tomb, moon knight, tv show, marvel, fantasy, action, adventure, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Moon Knight ‘The Tomb’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

