Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Steven has a Chat With Marc on Moon Knight Episode 2

Steven has a Chat With Marc on Moon Knight Episode 2

After Marc saves Steven's life he decides it is time for them to have a chat

by Leave a Comment

moon knight, episode 2, tv show, marvel, action, adventure, fantasy, review, disney plus

Steven has a chat with Marc on Moon Knight episode 2

Last time on Moon Knight, something strange was happening to Steven. He was waking up in odd places with no memory how he got there. On top of that he found himself more than once in truly dangerous situations. As this episode came to a close things were looking bad and Steven was forced to ask someone for help. Now Steven thinks it is time to have a chat with Marc on episode 2. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

moon knight, episode 2, tv show, marvel, action, adventure, fantasy, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Moon Knight here:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

moon knight, episode 2, tv show, marvel, action, adventure, fantasy, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

After someone helps Steven get out of a bad situation, he feels it is time to have a chat with Marc. Marc tries to explain to Steven what is going on, but it proves to be harder than he expected it to be. Along the way Steven bumps into Marc’s wife and she wants to know what is going on. Steven makes the decision to talk to someone and things take a weird turn fast. When Steven and Marc’s wife find themselves in danger Steven does something unexpected. As this episode comes to a close it is clear this mission is far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
moon knight, episode 2, tv show, marvel, action, adventure, fantasy, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Moon Knight episode 2 is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x