Home / A&E / A Story Gets a Clever Twist in ‘Tango Red Riding Hood’

A Story Gets a Clever Twist in ‘Tango Red Riding Hood’

Follow a girl as she goes to visit her grandma and they freak out when they get some bad news

A good tale gets told in ‘Tango Red Riding Hood’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right they can take me on some pretty amazing adventures. When I heard about Tango Red Riding Hood I hoped it would be a fun read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Tango Red Riding Hood here:

In this modern interpretation of a classic fairytale, readers tango along with Moni as she sways to the music that follows her through the woods. In a clearing, Moni stumbles upon Lobo . . . playing a bandoneón? Moni can’t help from tap-tap-tapping to the tune, but when the music ends, Moni’s pace turns from tango to milonga after Lobo says he ate Abuela. Readers are certain to be both surprised and relieved when they learn Abuela is alive and well, and waiting on another guest – her amigo, Lobo.

This was a fun book to read. We see a girl in the woods heading to visit her grandma. It takes a turn when she runs into a wolf, especially after they tell her something shocking. Turns out a misunderstanding was made, and someone close to her is okay after all. Some kids will have a good time reading this book.

Tango Red Riding Hood is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

