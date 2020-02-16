This Story Gets an Intergalactic Spin in ‘Snow White and the Seven Robots’

Read an out of this world tale in ‘Snow White and the Seven Robots’

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a beloved children’s classic. Over the years this tale has been retold in many different ways. Well now prepare for it to get an out of this world twist in Snow White and the Seven Robots. I was able to read a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Snow White and the Seven Robots here:

When the wicked Star Queen shipwrecks her daughter, Snow White, on a remote forest planet, the plucky princess uses her engineering know-how to rebuild her ruined spacecraft into robot helpers! Can she and her mechanical friends find a way to defeat the Star Queen once and for all?

I had a lot of fun reading this book. This version put tons of clever spins on this classic tale. I will admit it wasn’t always clear what was going to happen next, and that was part of the fun. As this story came to its conclusion, things ended in an exciting new way. If you love Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs then you should definitely check this one out.

Snow White and the Seven Robots is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.