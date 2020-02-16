Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / This Story Gets an Intergalactic Spin in ‘Snow White and the Seven Robots’

This Story Gets an Intergalactic Spin in ‘Snow White and the Seven Robots’

Many kids will have a lot of fun reading this out of this world story

by Leave a Comment

snow white and the seven robots, children's fiction, stewart ross, net galley, review, Arcturus Publishing

Read an out of this world tale in ‘Snow White and the Seven Robots’

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a beloved children’s classic. Over the years this tale has been retold in many different ways. Well now prepare for it to get an out of this world twist in Snow White and the Seven Robots. I was able to read a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Snow White and the Seven Robots here:

When the wicked Star Queen shipwrecks her daughter, Snow White, on a remote forest planet, the plucky princess uses her engineering know-how to rebuild her ruined spacecraft into robot helpers! Can she and her mechanical friends find a way to defeat the Star Queen once and for all?

I had a lot of fun reading this book. This version put tons of clever spins on this classic tale. I will admit it wasn’t always clear what was going to happen next, and that was part of the fun. As this story came to its conclusion, things ended in an exciting new way. If you love Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs then you should definitely check this one out.

Snow White and the Seven Robots is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.