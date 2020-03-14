The Strange Film ‘Uncut Gems’ is Available now on Blu-Ray

The hard to follow film ‘Uncut Gems’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have seen many of Adam Sandler’s movies. He shines quite well most of the time in romantic comedies. Some of his earlier films were also quite good. Once in a while he decides to do something more dramatic, and the results can be mixed. I was able to get a review copy of Uncut Gems and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Uncut Gems here:

A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business and family, fending off adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win.

I can’t say I liked this movie that much. There was a ridiculous amount of swearing, and most of the time it was unnecessary. The plot also dragged on and wasn’t that easy to follow. This story wasn’t that interesting, and the run time for this movie was way too long. Some people might like this film, but I would recommend avoiding it altogether.

Uncut Gems is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD.