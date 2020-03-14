Get Daily Email
The Strange Film 'Uncut Gems' is Available now on Blu-Ray

The Strange Film ‘Uncut Gems’ is Available now on Blu-Ray

Sandler takes another stab at being dramatic in this rather weird movie

uncut gems, crime, thriller, adam sandler, blu-ray, review, a 24, lionsgate

The hard to follow film ‘Uncut Gems’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have seen many of Adam Sandler’s movies. He shines quite well most of the time in romantic comedies. Some of his earlier films were also quite good. Once in a while he decides to do something more dramatic, and the results can be mixed. I was able to get a review copy of Uncut Gems and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Uncut Gems here:

A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business and family, fending off adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win.

I can’t say I liked this movie that much. There was a ridiculous amount of swearing, and most of the time it was unnecessary. The plot also dragged on and wasn’t that easy to follow. This story wasn’t that interesting, and the run time for this movie was way too long. Some people might like this film, but I would recommend avoiding it altogether.

Uncut Gems is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Become a Member

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

