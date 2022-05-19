Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Strange Things are Happening in Markovia in ‘Ego and Superego’

Strange Things are Happening in Markovia in ‘Ego and Superego’

We see King Brion has a new team and that some odd things are going on in Markovia

by Leave a Comment

ego and superego, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

King Brion has a new team in ‘Ego and Superego’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, someone had finally gotten a hold of a powerful item. They planned on using it to release a deadly foe from a dangerous place. Before they could do this though the item had to be recharged. This gave a small team of heroes time to try to find them and stop them from using it. As this episode came to a close we lost a hero and this team was able to stop them from releasing someone. Now we return to Markovia in ‘Ego and Superego’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

ego and superego, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Ego and Superego’ here:

After refurbishing an old bus, Nightwing and the gang hit the road.
ego and superego, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Someone is in trouble at the start of this episode. King Brion shows up with a team who is happy to help them out. After they are rescued this teen is given a wonderful opportunity. Things in Markovia seem to be going great but King Brion has a bad feeling. While this is going on someone tries to tell Superboy something but he refuses to hear it. This forces this person to do something drastic to get out of a bad situation. Meanwhile Nightwing and a small team move forward with a plan to try and rescue Superboy. As this episode comes to a close this small team heads into the Phantom Zone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
ego and superego, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Ego and Superego’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x