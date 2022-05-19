Strange Things are Happening in Markovia in ‘Ego and Superego’

King Brion has a new team in ‘Ego and Superego’
Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, someone had finally gotten a hold of a powerful item. They planned on using it to release a deadly foe from a dangerous place. Before they could do this though the item had to be recharged. This gave a small team of heroes time to try to find them and stop them from using it. As this episode came to a close we lost a hero and this team was able to stop them from releasing someone. Now we return to Markovia in ‘Ego and Superego’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.
You can read the premise for ‘Ego and Superego’ here:
After refurbishing an old bus, Nightwing and the gang hit the road.
Someone is in trouble at the start of this episode. King Brion shows up with a team who is happy to help them out. After they are rescued this teen is given a wonderful opportunity. Things in Markovia seem to be going great but King Brion has a bad feeling. While this is going on someone tries to tell Superboy something but he refuses to hear it. This forces this person to do something drastic to get out of a bad situation. Meanwhile Nightwing and a small team move forward with a plan to try and rescue Superboy. As this episode comes to a close this small team heads into the Phantom Zone.
Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Ego and Superego’ is available now on HBO Max.