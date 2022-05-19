Strange Things are Happening in Markovia in ‘Ego and Superego’

King Brion has a new team in ‘Ego and Superego’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, someone had finally gotten a hold of a powerful item. They planned on using it to release a deadly foe from a dangerous place. Before they could do this though the item had to be recharged. This gave a small team of heroes time to try to find them and stop them from using it. As this episode came to a close we lost a hero and this team was able to stop them from releasing someone. Now we return to Markovia in ‘Ego and Superego’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Ego and Superego’ here:

After refurbishing an old bus, Nightwing and the gang hit the road.