The Stunning Musical Adventure ‘Encanto’ is Available now on Digital

Encanto is out now on Digital

Since I was a kid I have enjoyed Disney movies. No two were alike and each one took audiences on amazing adventures. As an adult my love for these films has only grown. Raya and the Last Dragon told a great story that was full of wonder and magic. Soul was a lot of fun to watch and came with a very important message attached to it. When I first saw Encanto I loved every minute of it. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Encanto here:

Hear the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

I enjoyed watching this movie again. The songs are all wonderful and it told a pretty touching story. ‘Let’s Talk About Bruno’ goes into how this song came to be and all the collaborations that helped a story be told while it is moving along. There are also some funny outtakes and a number of deleted scenes.

Encanto is out now on Digital. This film arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD February 8th.