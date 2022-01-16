Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Stunning Musical Adventure ‘Encanto’ is Available now on Digital

The Stunning Musical Adventure ‘Encanto’ is Available now on Digital

Encanto is out now on digital and is loaded with hours of bonus content

by Leave a Comment

encanto, computer animated, musical, fantasy, comedy, digital, review, walt disney studios

Encanto is out now on Digital

Since I was a kid I have enjoyed Disney movies. No two were alike and each one took audiences on amazing adventures. As an adult my love for these films has only grown. Raya and the Last Dragon told a great story that was full of wonder and magic. Soul was a lot of fun to watch and came with a very important message attached to it. When I first saw Encanto I loved every minute of it. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

encanto, computer animated, musical, fantasy, comedy, digital, review, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

You can read the plot for Encanto here:

Hear the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

encanto, computer animated, musical, fantasy, comedy, digital, review, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

I enjoyed watching this movie again. The songs are all wonderful and it told a pretty touching story. ‘Let’s Talk About Bruno’ goes into how this song came to be and all the collaborations that helped a story be told while it is moving along. There are also some funny outtakes and a number of deleted scenes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
encanto, computer animated, musical, fantasy, comedy, digital, review, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

Encanto is out now on Digital. This film arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD February 8th. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares4

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x