Superman is in Serious Danger in ‘Cave of Kryptonite’

Superman is in trouble in ‘Cave of Kryptonite’

I have been fortunate to read a fair amount of DC comics lately. Each one takes me on a fun and exciting adventure. Many of the graphic novels I have read tells new stories about well known heroes and villains. When I heard about Cave of Kryptonite I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Cave of Kryptonite here:

A game of hide-and-seek turns deadly as Superman and his Kryptonian canine, Krypto, are faced with rescues that challenge even the mightiest of heroes. Will the man of steel and his Superdog save the day?

I had a lot of fun reading this book. Superman and Krypto are just having fun, until things turn serious fast. Superman runs into a dangerous substance, and only Krypto might be able to save him in time. It will take some fast thinking if Krypto is to save the Man of Steel before it is too late. If you are a fan of the DC Super-Pets then this is a book you will want to read.

The Amazing Adventures of the DC Super-Pets ‘Cave of Kryptonite’ is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.