Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Sutton Oversteps Her Bounds in ‘Tearing Down the Donut Wall’

Sutton Oversteps Her Bounds in ‘Tearing Down the Donut Wall’

She pushed someone to make a bold move and her boss isn't happy about it.

by Leave a Comment

tearing down the donut wall, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

Sutton makes a bad choice in ‘Tearing Down the Donut Wall’

Last time on The Bold Type, Jane took on a difficult assignment. She had to go to a sex club to help her write it, and it was not an easy thing for her to do. For a moment she thought it might help out a problem her and Ryan have been having, but that didn’t go so well. When her friends showed up to help, it definitely eased some tension for her. As this episode came to a close she made a bold choice, one that was a good thing for her and Ryan in the end. Now Sutton ends up overstepping her bounds in ‘Tearing Down the Donut Wall’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

tearing down the donut wall, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Tearing Down the Donut Wall’ here:

Jane’s in-depth look at millennial weddings comes to a screeching halt when she uncovers a secret about Jacqueline. Overwhelmed by her current assignment and against uniforms of all kinds, Sutton decides to focus her energy on helping Carly take on her school uniform policy, without running it by Oliver. Meanwhile, Kat thinks she can handle uncomplicated dating, only to find it’s more complicated than she thought.

tearing down the donut wall, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Sutton feels a tad overwhelmed at work in ‘Tearing Down the Donut Wall’. So she agrees to help Oliver out with something, and ends up overstepping her bounds. Meanwhile Jane comes up with a big idea for a piece for the magazine, but hits a snag when she learns a shocking truth. Kat decides to take a stab at casual dating, and it ends up being tougher than she thought. As this episode comes to a close Sutton comes up with a clever way to help Carly out with something, and Oliver totally approves of her plan. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Bold Type ‘Tearing Down the Donut Wall’ airs tomorrow night at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.