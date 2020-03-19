Get Daily Email
Sutton Has Some Very Big News to Share in '5,6,7,8'

Sutton Has Some Very Big News to Share in ‘5,6,7,8’

She must find a way to tell her best friends about it.

5 6 7 8 , the bold type. tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

Sutton has important news to tell her close friends in ‘5,6,7,8’

Last time on The Bold Type, Jane’s brother Evan came to visit. She was happy to see him, and looked forward to him meeting Ryan. Sadly they didn’t seem to get along at first. Yet when Evan told him something surprising, he agreed to keep it a secret. Meanwhile Sutton made a big decision, and Kat tried to help Adena get an article published. As this episode came to a close, things with Jane and Ryan weren’t looking that good. Now Sutton has big news to share in ‘5,6,7,8’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘5,6,7,8’ here:

Jane decides to throw Sutton an epic bachelorette party, but the bride can’t quite bring herself to enjoy the festivities. Kat learns surprising info about RJ, which leads her to question the company’s morals. Jane gets career news while facing some devastating personal issues.

(c) Freeform

Jane and Kat decide to throw Sutton an epic bacholerette party in ‘5,6,7,8’. She is having a bit of a tough time enjoying herself because she has some big news to tell them. Once she finally gets it out, the whole night takes a different turn. They decide to help her fix something with a person who she wronged pretty badly. Kat finds something interesting out about RJ, and must choose what to do with this information. Meanwhile Jane still wonders if she can trust Ryan or not. Once he tells her a shocking truth, it looks like things between them might not be so good. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
(c) Freeform

The Bold Type ‘5,6,7,8’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

