We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Sutton’s Big Day Is Here in ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’

Sutton’s Big Day Is Here in ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’

She is finally getting married, but big news puts a damper on this special day.

by Leave a Comment

some kind of wonderful, the bold type, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, review, freeform

Someone gets a dream job offer in ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’

Last time on The Bold Type, Sutton had some big news to share. When her friends heard about her getting married, they were too excited to hear what other news she had to share. Once they heard it, they were understandably a tad shocked. As this episode came to a close Ryan chose to come clean to Jane over something. Now Sutton’s big day is here in ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought about it.

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ here:

Sutton and Richard’s wedding day is here, and Sutton is faced with a big decision. Jane tries to celebrate her friends while struggling to process recent discoveries. Kat’s continuing crusade against the board has unexpected and life-altering consequences.

(c) Freeform

Sutton and Richard’s wedding day is here in ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’. Oliver has news for Sutton, but so does she. She tells him something unexpected, and it takes his breath away for a bit. As this big day begins, Jane wonders if her and Ryan have a future together or not. Kat meanwhile has a touch choice to make, one that comes with big consequences. When a dream job offer gets made, someone has a big decision to make. Yet as this episode comes to a close, this day couldn’t have gone off much better. Someone starts a new job, another person faces the consequences of their actions, and Jane prepares for a major surgery. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
(c) Freeform

The Bold Type ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ airs tomorrow night at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

