Swampy Tonk Music? Let Eddie Robbins Band Tell You All About It

The Eddie Robbins Band is a rising country music group with distinct, thrilling, entertaining, sound-captivating rock music lovers. The band is notable for its lyrical prowess and dynamic sounds that perfectly reflect the West’s spirit and energy.

The Eddie Robbins Band band was founded by Eddie Robbins, a passionate songwriter, singer, and guitarist. The prolific artist spends the majority of life in the Texas hill country, a region well-known for their unmatched country music enthusiasm. Growing up in such an environment heavily influenced Eddie’s choice of music, and the young singer couldn’t resist the urge.

Eddie picked up his dad’s dusty old Martin guitar, and ever since, his life has been anchored in music and songwriting. He shares over two decades in Austin and the beautiful Texas hill country, where he has been inspired to write music that speaks to the whole range of the human condition. Through his talented songwriting, guitar playing, and singing, Eddie delivers a delightful fusion of the world’s undeniable magic yet undeniable mortality.

The Eddie Robbins Band is notable for their classical releases, including “Feather”, an electrifying track summoning chaotic energy from listeners. Eddie recently released “ Bison Creek ”, a thrilling single that invites a modern take on funk and southern rock. “Bison Creek” is a great dance song for adult audiences and has a mind of its own. “It started as a folk tune I wrote and turned into a funky banger in the studio,” Eddie says. As you listen to it, you’ll get the core of what swampy tonk is all about.

“Bison Creek” is all about the parallel we live with the bison, that is, human vices (i.e., alcohol, drugs, TV, and junk food) versus bison, who are forced to eat poisonous moss during the winter months at the Yellowstone thermal vents. It is their only food to eat and shortens their life by years. “Bison face thunderstorms head-on in the wild to get through them quicker,” Eddie shares.

With a past of unexpected hardships and health scares, Eddie successfully managed to live his dream thanks to the steady support of his ever-loving family. He channels the radical darkness of life into his art, evident in his catchy and factual lyrics describing his way of life.

A self-made success, Eddie believes that the music “cake” is too big for everyone. He encourages young talents to chase their dreams and never give up. It is not easy to start, but the path gets easier as you progress. More importantly, Eddie advises you to face your emotions head-on just like the bison facing a thunderstorm. Learn from every hurdle, and strive to be a better version of yourself daily.

Success is a journey, and Eddie remains dedicated to a relentless hunger for more greatness. The Texas-born songwriter envisions a bright future, releasing more classic music. Eddie wants to dig deep into his creative hub to keep his audience thrilled and entertained. To him, music is an innately-gifted skill and an outlet for creative release to become the best version of himself. He is confident of more significant steps with a vision to tour around the world.

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

Photo provided by Coltan Barter.