Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Symbiotes Invade the City in ‘Vengeance of Venom’

The Symbiotes Invade the City in ‘Vengeance of Venom’

The city is in serious danger and Spidey is running out of allies to help out

by Leave a Comment

vengeance of venom, spider-man, maximum venom, marvel, tv show, animated, season 3, review, marvel animation, disney xd

The symbiotes hunger for revenge in ‘Vengeance of Venom’

Last time on Marvel Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, Baby Groot had come to Earth with an urgent message. Sadly, the tape it was on got destroyed. So it was up to Spidey and a few new allies to find a way to decode the message. It turned out Dr. Strange might be able to help them out. Once the message was decoded, it looked like a dangerous threat was coming to Earth. Now the symbiotes are hungry for revenge in ‘Vengeance of Venom’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

vengeance of venom, spider-man, maximum venom, marvel, tv show, animated, season 3, review, marvel animation, disney xd

(c) Disney XD

You can read the premise for ‘Vengeance of Venom’ here:

In the midst of a symbiote attack on New York, Spider-Man must convince Marc Spector, a survivalist who has recently given up his secret hero identity as Moon Knight, to help him defend the city.

vengeance of venom, spider-man, maximum venom, marvel, tv show, animated, season 3, review, marvel animation, disney xd

(c) Disney XD

The city is under attack by symbiotes in ‘Vengeance of Venom’. Spidey hopes the Avengers will be able to help, but most of them have been taken over by symbiotes. While the attack moves forward, more of his friends end up getting taken over by these deadly beings. With little help to turn to, he asks an ex-hero for help. Finding an old friend sheds some hope on the dire situation. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like the invasion has been halted, at least for now.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
vengeance of venom, spider-man, maximum venom, marvel, tv show, animated, season 3, review, marvel animation, disney xd

(c) Disney XD

Marvel Spider-Man: Maximum Venom ‘Vengeance of Venom’ airs tonight at 9pm on Disney XD.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x