The Symbiotes Invade the City in ‘Vengeance of Venom’

The symbiotes hunger for revenge in ‘Vengeance of Venom’

Last time on Marvel Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, Baby Groot had come to Earth with an urgent message. Sadly, the tape it was on got destroyed. So it was up to Spidey and a few new allies to find a way to decode the message. It turned out Dr. Strange might be able to help them out. Once the message was decoded, it looked like a dangerous threat was coming to Earth. Now the symbiotes are hungry for revenge in ‘Vengeance of Venom’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Vengeance of Venom’ here:

In the midst of a symbiote attack on New York, Spider-Man must convince Marc Spector, a survivalist who has recently given up his secret hero identity as Moon Knight, to help him defend the city.

The city is under attack by symbiotes in ‘Vengeance of Venom’. Spidey hopes the Avengers will be able to help, but most of them have been taken over by symbiotes. While the attack moves forward, more of his friends end up getting taken over by these deadly beings. With little help to turn to, he asks an ex-hero for help. Finding an old friend sheds some hope on the dire situation. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like the invasion has been halted, at least for now.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Marvel Spider-Man: Maximum Venom ‘Vengeance of Venom’ airs tonight at 9pm on Disney XD.