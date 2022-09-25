Take a Look at This ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer

A new adventure begins in this ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer

I was impressed with Enola Holmes. We saw a young woman go on an exciting adventure to find their mother. Along the way they made some new friends and a few enemies. When I heard a sequel was being made I couldn’t wait to watch it. The first trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has been released and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Enola Holmes 2 here:

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

There is a ton of action in this trailer. We see Enola being pursued by a few cops, and then things stop for an important explanation. It looks like Enola has opened her own detective agency, but no one wants her help with any cases. Just when she is ready to close up someone comes to her asking for help. We see her pursue this case and learn it might be connected to a case Sherlock has taken on. As this trailer comes to a close she seems to be no closer to solving this case.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres November 4th on Netflix.