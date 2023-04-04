Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Take a Look at These Warner Bros Studios 100 Products

Take a Look at These Warner Bros Studios 100 Products

Get your first look at tons of products that are celebrating 100 years of Warner Bros

by Leave a Comment

warner bros studios, collectible, monogram, press release, warner bros discovery

Check out all of these Warner Bros Studios 100 products

Like many people, I have grown up watching cartoons and films made by Warner Bros Studios. The Looney Tunes continue to make me laugh to this day. Many of the movies made by this studio are wonderful and take viewers on some thrilling adventures. Recently many products were announced for the 100th anniversary of this studio and here is my thoughts on them.

warner bros studios, 100th anniversary, products, home entertainment, film collection, press release, warner bros discovery

(c) Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros 100 Film Collections

There are a ton of amazing products here. That film collection is awesome looking and each one comes with many timeless classics that cover all kinds of different genres. I like how the Bugs Bunny Mashup turned out and fans are gonna want to add that to their collections. The 100 years of storytelling book turned out great and is a must have for fans of this studio. You can find many of these products here.

warner bros studios, mashups, collectible, figure, bugs bunny, superman, press release, warner bros discovery

(c) Warner Bros Discovery

Bugs Bunny Superman Figure

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Many of these Warner Bros Studios 100 products are available now.

warner bros studios, 100th anniversary, 100 years of storytelling, book, press release, warner bros discovery

(c) Warner Bros Discovery

100 Years of Storytelling Book

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x