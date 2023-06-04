Take a Look at This Agent Venom Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Look at this Agent Venom Funko Soda Pop

Venom has always been a fan favorite villain. Over the years this symbiote has had a couple of different hosts, but mostly their goals have stayed the same. Funko has made a number of Pops based off this character and a few soda pops as well. Recently an Agent Venom Funko Vinyl Soda Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

Agent Venom Funko Soda

This is a pretty cool looking Funko Soda. The details are pretty stunning and fits the personality of this character quite well. Funko made a smart move with the chase and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko Soda here.

Agent Venom Funko Soda

This Agent Venom Funko Vinyl Soda Pop comes out August 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Agent Venom Funko Soda