We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Take a Look at These Disney Holiday Ornaments

Take a Look at These Disney Holiday Ornaments

Check out some of these Disney holiday ornaments which are available to order now

Look at these Disney holiday ornaments

Since I was a kid, I have been a fan of Disney movies. In my adult years, I still enjoy watching each Disney film that comes out. When I heard some ornaments were coming out this year, I was excited to learn more about them. Here is my thoughts on these holiday ornaments.

(c) Shop Disney

Elemental Ornament

Embrace the holiday spirit with shop Disney’s expansive collection of festive ornaments! From limited editions to beloved characters and iconic scenes from all your favorite franchises including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more, you can add a touch of whimsy to your holiday decor. Each ornament is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, making these timeless gifts for everyone on your list.

(c) Shop Disney

Mickey and Minnie Ornament

These and many more holiday ornaments are available now on the Disney shop website. You can learn more about these holiday ornaments here.

(c) Shop Disney

Star Ornament

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

