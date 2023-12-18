Take a Look at These Star Wars Themed Geeki Tikis

Look at these Star Wars themed Geeki Tikis

Star Wars is a hugely popular franchise. Lots of different stories have been told in movies, TV shows, books and video games. Over the years the fanbase for this franchise continues to grow in size. When I heard some Geeki Tikis where coming out, I wanted to know more about them. Here is my thoughts on this Geeki Tiki set.

Captain Rex Geeki Tiki

There are some cool looking Geeki Tikis in this set. Captain Rex is my favorite, and the details are pretty amazing. The Princess Leia turned out great and fits the personality of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these Geeki Tikis here.

Princess Leia Geeki Tiki

These Star Wars themed Geeki Tikis arrive February 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Snowtrooper Geeki Tiki