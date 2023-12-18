Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Take a Look at These Star Wars Themed Geeki Tikis

Take a Look at These Star Wars Themed Geeki Tikis

Get your first look at some Star Wars Geeki Tikis which are available for pre-order now

star wars, captain rex, shock trooper, snowtrooper, princess leia, geeki tiki

Look at these Star Wars themed Geeki Tikis

Star Wars is a hugely popular franchise. Lots of different stories have been told in movies, TV shows, books and video games. Over the years the fanbase for this franchise continues to grow in size. When I heard some Geeki Tikis where coming out, I wanted to know more about them. Here is my thoughts on this Geeki Tiki set.

star wars, captain rex, clone wars, geeki tiki, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Captain Rex Geeki Tiki

There are some cool looking Geeki Tikis in this set. Captain Rex is my favorite, and the details are pretty amazing. The Princess Leia turned out great and fits the personality of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these Geeki Tikis here.

star wars, princess leia, geeki tiki, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Princess Leia Geeki Tiki

These Star Wars themed Geeki Tikis arrive February 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

star wars, geeki tiki, snowtrooper, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Snowtrooper Geeki Tiki

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

