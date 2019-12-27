Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Take a Trip Into Harley's Mind in 'Being Harley Quinn'

Take a Trip Into Harley’s Mind in ‘Being Harley Quinn’

Her new crew must take a journey into her mind to help her with a serious problem

by

Explore a pretty wacky place in ‘Being Harley Quinn’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she was desperate to find a nemesis all her own. She had her eye on a special one, but got their sidekick instead. Yet when they ended up in mortal danger, she got into a big fight with the nemesis they wanted all along. Joker also showed up, and wasn’t happy about this turn of events. As this episode came to a close, the search for a nemesis was going to have to press on. Now her crew takes a journey into her head in ‘Being Harley Quinn’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Being Harley Quinn’ here:

While trying to find a lair to house her crew, Harley suffers a (literally) paralyzing identity crisis. With the aid of Dr. Psycho’s telepathic powers, the crew must enter Harley’s mind to free her from her paralysis, leading to a high-stakes escape from the twisted psyche of a bona fide psycho.

(c) Warner Bros Television

This crew went on a perilous journey together in ‘Being Harley Quinn’. She was in trouble, and saving her meant exploring a wacky place. They saw all kinds of weird things there, and at times it looked like they were all done for. Once a truth comes to light though, everyone ends up being alright after all.

Harley Quinn ‘Being Harley Quinn’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

