Take a Trip Into Harley’s Mind in ‘Being Harley Quinn’

Explore a pretty wacky place in ‘Being Harley Quinn’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she was desperate to find a nemesis all her own. She had her eye on a special one, but got their sidekick instead. Yet when they ended up in mortal danger, she got into a big fight with the nemesis they wanted all along. Joker also showed up, and wasn’t happy about this turn of events. As this episode came to a close, the search for a nemesis was going to have to press on. Now her crew takes a journey into her head in ‘Being Harley Quinn’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Being Harley Quinn’ here:

While trying to find a lair to house her crew, Harley suffers a (literally) paralyzing identity crisis. With the aid of Dr. Psycho’s telepathic powers, the crew must enter Harley’s mind to free her from her paralysis, leading to a high-stakes escape from the twisted psyche of a bona fide psycho.

This crew went on a perilous journey together in ‘Being Harley Quinn’. She was in trouble, and saving her meant exploring a wacky place. They saw all kinds of weird things there, and at times it looked like they were all done for. Once a truth comes to light though, everyone ends up being alright after all.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Harley Quinn ‘Being Harley Quinn’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.