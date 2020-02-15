Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / This Tale Gets Told in a New Way in ‘The Ninjabread Man’

This Tale Gets Told in a New Way in ‘The Ninjabread Man’

Kids will have a blast reading this story that puts new spins on a beloved tale.

by Leave a Comment

I read The Gingerbread Man a few times as a kid. This was a clever story that had a good message. So when I heard about The Ninjabread Man I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Ninjabread Man here:

Long ago, in ancient Japan, two ninja warriors had everything they wanted in life, except for a child. So they decided to bake one! Out of the oven leaped a speedy, sneaky, and brave Ninjabread Man… who went on to cause absolute chaos!

Reading this story was a ton of fun. The minute this kid jumped out of the oven, things got nuts. They were out of control, and not the most behaved kid. Yet their parents are eager to try and catch them before something awful happens. If you are a fan of the original story then you might want to check this one out.

The Ninjabread Man is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

