Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Tally Helps Alder With an Important Mission in ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’

Tally Helps Alder With an Important Mission in ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’

Alder asks Tally for help with an important mission to retieve a part of an ancient song

by Leave a Comment

petra's favorite pen, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

Alder asks Tally for help in ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, the military was on their way to the Cession. It was up to this unit and some new allies to find a way to stop them. While this was going on Adil and Anacostia tried to find President Wade. Meanwhile a lost ally returned and this unit couldn’t have been happier to see them again. As this episode came to a close, a member of this unit was captured and taken to a terrible place. Now Alder asks Tally for help in ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

petra's favorite pen, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’ here:

The Unit races to rescue a captured ally. Alder and Tally journey to retrieve the penultimate piece of the First Song. Fort Salem finds itself under Camarilla’s control.

petra's favorite pen, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

The unit races to find a lost member at the start of this episode. A hurt soldier lets them know where this person is and how dangerous the place is. A few of them head off to find them while Alder asks Tally to join her on another mission. When Tally and Alder arrive at an old cave, things don’t go the way they hoped. Tally gives up something important and loses an ally along the way. Meanwhile the army is continuing their march on the Cession and it is costing them dearly. As this episode comes to a close this unit makes a tough decision. You can learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
petra's favorite pen, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x