Tally Helps Alder With an Important Mission in ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’

Alder asks Tally for help in ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, the military was on their way to the Cession. It was up to this unit and some new allies to find a way to stop them. While this was going on Adil and Anacostia tried to find President Wade. Meanwhile a lost ally returned and this unit couldn’t have been happier to see them again. As this episode came to a close, a member of this unit was captured and taken to a terrible place. Now Alder asks Tally for help in ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’ here:

The Unit races to rescue a captured ally. Alder and Tally journey to retrieve the penultimate piece of the First Song. Fort Salem finds itself under Camarilla’s control.

The unit races to find a lost member at the start of this episode. A hurt soldier lets them know where this person is and how dangerous the place is. A few of them head off to find them while Alder asks Tally to join her on another mission. When Tally and Alder arrive at an old cave, things don’t go the way they hoped. Tally gives up something important and loses an ally along the way. Meanwhile the army is continuing their march on the Cession and it is costing them dearly. As this episode comes to a close this unit makes a tough decision. You can learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Petra’s Favorite Pen’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.