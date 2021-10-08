A Team Comes Together in ‘What if The Watcher Broke His Oath’

Different heroes come together on ‘What If The Watcher Broke His Oath’

Last time on What…If?, we heard a pretty grim story. We learned what happened when Ultron fulfilled their purpose on Earth. When Ultron came into possession of the Infinity Stones the entire galaxy faced their wraith. The last remaining heroes came up with a risky plan but it was the only one they had left. As this episode came to a close the multiverse faced a dire threat and someone was forced to ask for help. Now a team of unique heroes are brought together on ‘What If The Watcher Broke His Oath’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for ‘What…If?’ here:

A show flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

The multiverse faces a grave threat at the start of this episode. Strange Supreme is asked to bring a team together to stop it. We see different versions of heroes from all over the multiverse get brought together. Hopefully they can come up with some kind of plan before it is too late. Just when things are beginning to look hopeless someone realizes what they must do.

‘What If The Watcher Broke His Oath’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.