We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

A Team Comes Together in ‘What if The Watcher Broke His Oath’

The multiverse faces a grave threat so a team comes together to stop them

Different heroes come together on ‘What If The Watcher Broke His Oath’

Last time on What…If?, we heard a pretty grim story. We learned what happened when Ultron fulfilled their purpose on Earth. When Ultron came into possession of the Infinity Stones the entire galaxy faced their wraith. The last remaining heroes came up with a risky plan but it was the only one they had left. As this episode came to a close the multiverse faced a dire threat and someone was forced to ask for help. Now a team of unique heroes are brought together on ‘What If The Watcher Broke His Oath’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for ‘What…If?’ here:

A show flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

(c) Disney Plus

The multiverse faces a grave threat at the start of this episode. Strange Supreme is asked to bring a team together to stop it. We see different versions of heroes from all over the multiverse get brought together. Hopefully they can come up with some kind of plan before it is too late. Just when things are beginning to look hopeless someone realizes what they must do.

(c) Disney Plus

‘What If The Watcher Broke His Oath’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

