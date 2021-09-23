The Team Deals With a Tough Loss on ‘Possibilities Patrol’

The team loses someone close to them on ‘Possibilities Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, Dorothy had an important battle looming. It looked liked she had to take on a deadly foe and it wasn’t going to be an easy fight. The team tried to help but they all met with a terrible fate. As the episode came to a close it looked like this fight was far from over. Now the team loses someone close to them on ‘Possibilities Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Possibilities Patrol’ here:

After Dorothy and the Candlemaker’s ultimate showdown, the Doom Patrol confront various complications from being freed of their wax encasings. Entrusting Rita with a secret she may not be ready to handle, Niles is then pursued by a mysterious woman from his past.

Dorothy finds a way to bring this fight to a peaceful end on this episode. After the team is freed, we see someone close to all of them has died. Then we return to the mansion where the team could be doing better. Jane is still fighting a tough fight in the Underground, and she isn’t sure what to do next. While this is going on Rita gets a mysterious key and has no idea what to do with it. Then it looks like Larry might be taking an important trip real soon. As this episode comes to a close a mysterious woman arrives in a small town in search of Niles Caulder.

Doom Patrol ‘Possibilities Patrol’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.