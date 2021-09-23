Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Team Deals With a Tough Loss on ‘Possibilities Patrol’

The Team Deals With a Tough Loss on ‘Possibilities Patrol’

After someone close to the team dies they each deal with the grief in their own way

by Leave a Comment

possibilities patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

The team loses someone close to them on ‘Possibilities Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, Dorothy had an important battle looming. It looked liked she had to take on a deadly foe and it wasn’t going to be an easy fight. The team tried to help but they all met with a terrible fate. As the episode came to a close it looked like this fight was far from over. Now the team loses someone close to them on ‘Possibilities Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

possibilities patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Possibilities Patrol’ here:

After Dorothy and the Candlemaker’s ultimate showdown, the Doom Patrol confront various complications from being freed of their wax encasings. Entrusting Rita with a secret she may not be ready to handle, Niles is then pursued by a mysterious woman from his past.

possibilities patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Dorothy finds a way to bring this fight to a peaceful end on this episode. After the team is freed, we see someone close to all of them has died. Then we return to the mansion where the team could be doing better. Jane is still fighting a tough fight in the Underground, and she isn’t sure what to do next. While this is going on Rita gets a mysterious key and has no idea what to do with it. Then it looks like Larry might be taking an important trip real soon. As this episode comes to a close a mysterious woman arrives in a small town in search of Niles Caulder.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
possibilities patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Doom Patrol ‘Possibilities Patrol’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x