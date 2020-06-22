This Team Goes on Their First Mission Together in ‘The Justice Society’

This team take on their first mission in ‘The Justice Society’

Last time on Stargirl, Courtney had recruited two new members. While Wildcat wasn’t ecstatic about one of them, she had to admit they were helpful recruiting another member. This person felt a lot of anger, and they at first wanted nothing to do with Courtney or her team. Yet a shocking truth changed their tune, and helped them make a big decision. Now this team thinks they are ready for their first mission in ‘The Justice Society’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Justice Society’ here:

Courtney makes a difficult decision after Pat confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara shows up in support of Mike’s science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick prepare for their first major mission.

This team believes they are ready for their first mission in ‘The Justice Society’. Pat asks Courtney to get all the costumes back, but she can’t do that to her new friends. When they hear of a theft in progress, they decide to try to stop them. They run into two baddies, who prove to be stronger than they look. The mission doesn’t go as planned, and shows Courtney this team might not be such a good idea after all. Yet as this episode comes to a close Pat says something that gives her hope it still may work out.

