Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / This Team Goes on Their First Mission Together in ‘The Justice Society’

This Team Goes on Their First Mission Together in ‘The Justice Society’

They believe they are ready to stop someone from stealing something important

by Leave a Comment

justice society, stargirl, tv show, drama, superhero, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

This team take on their first mission in ‘The Justice Society’

Last time on Stargirl, Courtney had recruited two new members. While Wildcat wasn’t ecstatic about one of them, she had to admit they were helpful recruiting another member. This person felt a lot of anger, and they at first wanted nothing to do with Courtney or her team. Yet a shocking truth changed their tune, and helped them make a big decision. Now this team thinks they are ready for their first mission in ‘The Justice Society’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

the justice society, stargirl, tv show, drama, superhero, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘The Justice Society’ here:

Courtney makes a difficult decision after Pat confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara shows up in support of Mike’s science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick prepare for their first major mission.

the justice society, stargirl, tv show, drama, superhero, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

This team believes they are ready for their first mission in ‘The Justice Society’. Pat asks Courtney to get all the costumes back, but she can’t do that to her new friends. When they hear of a theft in progress, they decide to try to stop them. They run into two baddies, who prove to be stronger than they look. The mission doesn’t go as planned, and shows Courtney this team might not be such a good idea after all. Yet as this episode comes to a close Pat says something that gives her hope it still may work out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the justice society, stargirl, tv show, drama, superhero, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Stargirl ‘The Justice Society’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x