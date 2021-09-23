Get Daily Email
The Team Goes to a Remote Mountain Resort on ‘Vacay Patrol’

The team decides they need a vacation and choose to head to a remote mountain resort

vacay patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

The team decides to get away on ‘Vacay Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, the team lost someone close to them. Each member was handling it their own way, some better than others. Things in the Underground were not going well and Jane wasn’t sure how to fix things there. Rita got a strange key from the Chief and had no idea what she was supposed to do with it. As this episode came to a close a mysterious woman showed up looking for Niles Caulder. Now the team decides to get away on ‘Vacay Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

vacay patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Vacay Patrol’ here:

As the Doom Patrol struggle to process a devastating loss, Rita rallies the group for a much-needed vacation. Concerned for her father and the safety of her family, Clara tries to convince Cliff to get checked out. Just as the team attempts to unwind, a dangerous player suddenly finds himself closer than ever to his longtime target.

vacay patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

The team decides they need a break from the mansion on ‘Vacay Patrol’. When they arrive at their destination, it looks pretty deserted. At first the team has a tough time relaxing, and a powerful foe being there doesn’t help Cyborg relax at all. The rest of the team doesn’t worry about them and after Cliff has a chat with them he thinks they are okay. As this episode comes to a close someone does something drastic that puts a damper on the entire trip.

vacay patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Doom Patrol ‘Vacay Patrol’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

