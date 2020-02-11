Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / A&E / Watch This Team go on More Dangerous Missions in ‘Macgyver’ Season 3

Watch This Team go on More Dangerous Missions in ‘Macgyver’ Season 3

This season this team loses a member or two and get a few new ones as well

by

macgyver, tv show, action, adventure, lucas till, season 3, review, cbs, lionsgate

Prepare for more dangerous missions in ‘Macgyver’ season 3

When I heard a reboot of Macgyver was coming out a few years ago, I wasn’t sure if it was a good idea or not. Although I wasn’t a huge fan of the original show, I still had doubts about this one. Yet over time this show has grown on me. Well now the third season is coming out on DVD. I was able to get a review copy of this season and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Lionsgate

You can read the plot for Macgyver season 3 here:

In this third action-packed season, Mac leads his crack team on one high-risk mission after another, crisscrossing the globe to keep the world safe from harm – while using little more than bubble gum, a paper clip, and his unending supply of resourcefulness.

This season brought lots of action packed moments, which made it a real joy to watch. We see Mac try to build a relationship with his dad, which isn’t an easy thing for him to do. These friends also face off against some truly despicable people, and finally take some of them down for good. As the season moves along we also learn a pretty shocking secret about Matty. This team also loses one teammate, has another get pulled away for a mission and they gain a new one as well. If you enjoyed the previous season of this show then you won’t want to miss this one.

Macgyver season 3 is available now on DVD.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

