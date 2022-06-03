Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Teams Take on Challenging New Rooms in ‘Floor Is Lava’ Season 2

Teams Take on Challenging New Rooms in ‘Floor Is Lava’ Season 2

This wild show returns bigger than ever and provides all kinds of new obstacles to overcome

by Leave a Comment

The rooms are tougher in ‘Floor is Lava’ season 2

When I first heard about Floor is Lava, I thought it looked like an interesting show. Once I started watching season one, I couldn’t believe how much fun it was watching the teams take on each room. When I heard this game show got a season 2 I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 2 of this game show and here is what I thought of them.

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Floor is Lava season 2 here:

This game show is back with bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava. New this season – a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level. Watch out!

(c) Netflix

This season upped the stakes for these teams in so many ways. The rooms were bigger and that much tougher to get through. We saw a group of triplets return and try their best to get a chance at redemption. Some teams just couldn’t make it out, while others ended up doing surprisingly well. At the end of each episode the Volcano proved to be real tough and many times it was a close race. On the final episode of the season some truly unexpected things ended up happening.

(c) Netflix

Floor is Lava season 2 is available now on Netflix.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

