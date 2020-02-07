A Teen Girl Takes on a Great Cause in ‘Dynamic Daniella’

A girl takes on a noble cause in ‘Dynamic Daniella’

Last time on Marvel Hero Project, we met Seamus. Here was a boy who wanted to help out the families of wounded and fallen soldiers. He found some clever ways to help raise money for them. They also found many ways to get people together to make a greater impact towards their goals. As this episode came to a close they got a special visitor and became the next member of an elite group of kids. Now we meet a teen girl who takes on a great cause in ‘Dynamic Daniella’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Dynamic Daniella’ here:

After a trip from California to build a house for a family in Mexico, Daniella decided she needed to keep building. She dedicated her time to fundraising for materials and trip costs to build more homes, with over a dozen families benefiting directly from her efforts. She’s also a leader, inspiring other young people to follow in her footsteps. Now, Marvel recognizes her as a true Super Hero.

Learn all about an inspiring teenage girl in ‘Dynamic Daniella’. Although she was hesitant about this problem at first, the joy she saw in the people ended up inspiring her. She decided to bring people together to help those in need. Not only did she help families out who needed it, but in many ways changed their lives forever. As this episode came to a close she gets to become the next member of an elite group of people.

Marvel Hero Project 'Dynamic Daniella' is available now on DC Universe.