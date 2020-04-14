Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Teen Girl Makes Some New Friends in ‘Ghosted in LA’

A Teen Girl Makes Some New Friends in ‘Ghosted in LA’

When her life takes some bad turns she finds a house full of some interesting occupants.

A teen finds a strange house in ‘Ghosted in LA’

Stories involving ghosts have always fascinated me. I am a big fan of The Real Ghostbusters for this exact reason. Movies like R.I.P.D and Justice League Dark I really enjoyed because they had a number of ghost characters in them. So when I heard about Ghosted in LA I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Ghosted in LA here:

In Los Angeles, finding an apartment is killer—unless you live with the dead. Daphne Walters moves to Los Angeles for her boyfriend Ronnie, ready to live her happily ever after. But when happily ever after turns into happily for a month, she’s stuck in a strange city with no friends, family, or prospects for fun. Desperate to escape the lingering ghost of Ronnie’s presence everywhere, Daphne sets out to explore the city—and ends up encountering ghosts of a more literal kind! Rycroft Manor is abandoned, beautiful, and haunted. Will the dead be able to help Daphne find the life she’s been missing in the big city?

It was a lot of fun reading this graphic novel. When Daphne’s life takes some bad turns, she wonders if moving to Los Angeles was all a big mistake. One night, she finds a mysterious house. She doesn’t know it at the time, but this place will change her life forever. As this story moves along, we get to learn more about the past lives of some of the residents there. If you are a fan of ghosts then this is a graphic novel you might want to read.

Ghosted in LA comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

