Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Teen Goes on a Wild Journey in ‘Black Ice’

A Teen Goes on a Wild Journey in ‘Black Ice’

Follow a teen who wakes up with powers one day and keeps seeing weird looking beings

by Leave a Comment

black ice, comic, graphic novel, science fiction, fantasy, Bradford D. Smith II, net galley, review

‘Black Ice’ is out now

I enjoy a good graphic novel now and again. When done right they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Black Ice I thought it might be a fun graphic novel to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Black Ice here:

Oscar Lewis suddenly wakes up with ice powers and an uncontrollable urge to travel towards an untamed wildfire. During his travel, he notices that he can see a spirit world filled with black wispy creatures.

He’ll make a few friends – as well as a few enemies – along the way. He has no idea what’s happening with him or why he seeks to journey towards the fire.

But there seems to be someone – a lady – he saw the night he awoke with his powers. Who is she?

This was a pretty interesting graphic novel to read. Something strange has happened to Oscar, and he finds himself with new powers. He can also see strange looking beings, and he has no idea why he can see them but no one else can. He is also dreaming about a mysterious woman, but has no clue who they are or what they want with him. As this graphic novel comes to a close, life for Oscar changes in a big way.

Black Ice is available now.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x