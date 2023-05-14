A Teen Goes on a Wild Journey in ‘Black Ice’

‘Black Ice’ is out now

I enjoy a good graphic novel now and again. When done right they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Black Ice I thought it might be a fun graphic novel to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Black Ice here:

Oscar Lewis suddenly wakes up with ice powers and an uncontrollable urge to travel towards an untamed wildfire. During his travel, he notices that he can see a spirit world filled with black wispy creatures. He’ll make a few friends – as well as a few enemies – along the way. He has no idea what’s happening with him or why he seeks to journey towards the fire. But there seems to be someone – a lady – he saw the night he awoke with his powers. Who is she?

This was a pretty interesting graphic novel to read. Something strange has happened to Oscar, and he finds himself with new powers. He can also see strange looking beings, and he has no idea why he can see them but no one else can. He is also dreaming about a mysterious woman, but has no clue who they are or what they want with him. As this graphic novel comes to a close, life for Oscar changes in a big way.

Black Ice is available now.