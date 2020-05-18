Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Teenage Girl Learns a Shocking Secret in ‘Stargirl’

A Teenage Girl Learns a Shocking Secret in ‘Stargirl’

She finds something out about her dad, and it will change her life forever

by Leave a Comment

stargirl, tv show, live action, superhero, drama, pilot, review, dc universe, warner bros television

A teenage girl finds a magical object in ‘Stargirl’

I have been pretty impressed with most of the DC Universe shows. They take lesser known heroes and villains, and bring them together to tell some amazing stories. When I heard about Stargirl I was looking forward to watching. I was able to get a screener for the pilot episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for the pilot episode here:

Courtney’s seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara, stepfather Pat Dugan and stepbrother Mike, and she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of Super Heroes.

This pilot did a good job giving this series a strong start. We see a simple teenage girl who moves with her family to a small town. She wishes she wasn’t there, and has a hard time making new friends. Once she finds a magical object, it will change her destiny forever. We also learn a bit about her father’s mysterious past, and how they came to an untimely end. As this pilot came to a close, it looked like Courtney might be in big trouble.

The Stargirl pilot episode is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.