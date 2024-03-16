Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Teenager Makes a Big Decision in ‘Bruce Wayne: Not Super’

A Teenager Makes a Big Decision in ‘Bruce Wayne: Not Super’

A teen billionaire makes a big decision, one that will change their life forever

A great tale gets told in ‘Bruce Wayne: Not Super’

I have been lucky to read a number of DC graphic novels lately. Each one has been a lot of fun and have taken me on some action packed adventures. When I heard about Bruce Wayne: Not Super I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Bruce Wayne Not Super here:

It’s hard enough being in middle school, but it’s even worse when you’re the only kid at your school who doesn’t have super-powers. That’s the case for poor Bruce Wayne at the Gotham Preparatory School for the Really, Really, Really Gifted, where the struggles of being un-powered are made worse by the presence of so many exceptionally gifted students. He doesn’t stand a chance of winning a race against the future Flash, or a swim meet against the future Aquaman, and he always gets picked last for dodgeball. And when it comes to winning the attention of the most popular girls at school—Diana Prince and Selina Kyle–he figures he stands no chance at all.

Bruce does have a goal though: he wants to make a difference in the world. But how can he do that when he doesn’t have any powers? While the Future-Supers are currently content to simply use their gifts to glide through school and court popularity, Bruce struggles to figure out if he has any gifts at all — and if so, how to use them. His challenge comes when he discovers fellow student Jack Napier and his hired bully Bane shaking down lesser-powered students for money, including that hapless kid Dick Grayson. Someone must stand up to them and somehow, it’s going to be Bruce!

This was a fun graphic novel to read. There was comedy, action and some nice dramatic moments. Along the way, we see Bruce learn a lesson or two. Once this graphic novel comes to a close, things at this school will never be the same.

Bruce Wayne: Not Super is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

