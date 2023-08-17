The Bat Family Mourns the Loss of a Teammate in ‘Metamorphosis’

The bat family suffers a loss in ‘Metamorphosis’

Last time on Harley Quinn, it looked like Batgirl had gone missing. Harley decided to go searching for her, and asked Barbara’s roommate for help. While this was going on, Ivy found herself with a new PR team. As this episode came to a close, Barbara and Ivy made a shocking discovery. Now the bat family mourns a terrible loss in ‘Metamorphosis’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for Harley Quinn season 4 here:

This biting and uproarious adult animated comedy follows Harley Quinn as she strikes out on her own following her breakup with The Joker. With help from Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City.

We see the bat family and fans attending a funeral at the start of this episode. Harley then asks Barbara to say something, and it doesn’t go the way Harley thought it would. Next we see Joker making an important announcement to his family, and they take it rather well. When Ivy finds out about something her PR team without her permission, she decides she has had enough of them. Meanwhile, Barbara isn’t taking the death of Nightwing all that well. As this episode comes to a close, we learn who killed Nightwing and it wasn’t someone anyone was expecting to do such a thing.

