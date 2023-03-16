Get Daily Email
The Batch Is Taken to a Beautiful Place in 'Pabu'

The Batch Is Taken to a Beautiful Place in ‘Pabu’

After a mission, someone takes this team to a place where they could have a new start

The Batch are taken to an amazing place in ‘Pabu’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, we saw Crosshair get asked to go on another risky mission. At first he was glad to get it until he saw where he was going. Things at this Outpost could be going better, and there was much they were not being told about. When a group stole some supplies, Crosshair and someone was sent to find them. While on this mission they learned a shocking truth, and Crosshair was not happy about it. As this episode came to a close, we saw Crosshair make a rash decision. Now the Batch are given refuge at an amazing looking place in ‘Pabu’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I though of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Pabu’ here:

The team takes refuge and finds new allies.

We see this team on a mission at the start of this episode. It looks to be going smoothly, until someone tries to double cross them. Next we see a fight break out, and this team rushes to get out of here in one piece. Once they get away, we see this team has broken ties with Cid, and she doesn’t appear to be happy about it. When someone offers to take this team somewhere, they agree to check it out. It ends up being a wonderful place, one where they could all get a new start. We see Omega doing great here, and it looks like she has made a new friend too. As this episode comes to a close, we see this team make a big decision.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ‘Pabu’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

