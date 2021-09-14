‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I really enjoyed Boss Baby. It was a well done animated movie that told a really good story. There was plenty of comedic moments and some great dramatic scenes too. When I heard this film was getting a sequel I can’t say I was that shocked. Now it is making its way onto Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy of Boss Baby: Family Business and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Boss Baby Family Business here:

The Templeton brothers—Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Enter new boss baby Tina with a cutting-edge approach and can-do attitude that is determined to bring them together again…and inspire a new family business.

I overall enjoyed this sequel. We see these two brothers get a new mission and the chance to be kids again. Something strange is going on at a prestigious school and they need to find out what. Along the way Tim takes on a side mission to help his daughter out. While this is going on Ted finds out what is going on here and needs to find some way to stop it. As this movie comes to a close life for this family is never going to be the same.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital.