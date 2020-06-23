Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Chief is Faced With a Tough Mission in ‘Fun Size Patrol’

The Chief is Faced With a Tough Mission in ‘Fun Size Patrol’

He has to somehow find a way to get his team back to their normal size again

fun size patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Things are looking bleak for this team in ‘Fun Size Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, the team came up with a risky plan to stop a powerful foe. This plan came with risks, and it wasn’t clear if it would even work or not. Luckily they stopped them, and were able to trap this enemy in a painting. Now this team has to find a way to get to their normal size in ‘Fun Size Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

fun size patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Fun Size Patrol’ here:

Niles, Jane, Cliff, Rita, Vic and Dorothy are still trapped in miniature-size, weeks after the events of last season. Camped out in Cliff’s miniature race-track set up, Dorothy tries to befriend both Cliff and Jane, while Larry does his best to figure out a way to restore everyone to their normal size once again.

Meanwhile, Rita asks Vic for help in using her elastic abilities for good, while Jane hides out in the Underground and Niles tries everything to earn forgiveness for his past deeds. In the end though, Niles will have to sacrifice something very precious, by making a bargain with Willoughby Kipling in order to help the team and keep his daughter safe – and the world safe from her imaginary friends.

fun size patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Team morale is at an all time low in ‘Fun Size Patrol’. They have all been stuck this size for weeks, and they are sick of it. Niles Caulder keeps trying to find a way to get them back to normal size, but each attempt has failed so far. The team also is trying to get used to being around Dorothy, but this isn’t easy for any of them. When a few of her imaginary friends show up, things get heated fast. As this episode comes to a close, the team get back to their normal size, thanks to a big sacrifice from someone.

fun size patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Doom Patrol ‘Fun Size Patrol’ will be available June 25th on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

