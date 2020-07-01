The Chronicoms Plan Moves to Its Next Phase in ‘Adapt or Die’

The Chronicoms plan moves along in ‘Adapt or Die’

Last time on Agents of Shield, the team found out a plan of Hydra’s had somehow come a few decades early. When they came up with a way to stop it, the chronicoms found a way to change the rules in their favor. This gave the team much less time to stop it. After Mack found out someone important to his past was there, the plan changed drastically. Yet as this episode came to a close, they found a way to stop this plan from happening. Now they will try to stop the chronicoms plans for good in ‘Adapt or Die’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Adapt or Die’ here:

The stakes are higher than ever when, after blowing their cover and damaging the Zephyr in the process, the team must scramble to rescue Mack’s parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a chronicom infestation, and fix the ship … all before the next time-jump. Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power hungry Nathaniel Malick and his goons, and Coulson will have to do the thing he does best in order to save the future.

The chronicoms begin the next phase of their plan in ‘Adapt or Die’. Mack tries to do all he can to get people important to him to safety. Meanwhile Coulson and May have been captured, and need to find some way to prove that the whole base is in danger. Sousa and Daisy have also been captured and someone has dire plans for her. Once something unexpected happens, someone finally believes everything Coulson and May have been saying. After Coulson has a chat with someone, he comes up with a risky plan to stop them for good. To learn more about Agents of Shield click on this website.

