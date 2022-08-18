The Clown Prince of Crime Runs for Mayor in ‘Joker The Killing Vote’

A known criminal runs for mayor in ‘Joker The Killing Vote’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Ivy was trying to find out who took Frank. After all of her attempts failed, she realized she needed to ask a friend for help. So Harley, Ivy and Nora headed to New Orleans to talk to them. Right away things took a bad turn after Nora decided to sleep with someone. Once she let a harsh truth slip out the situation got real bad fast. Yet after Ivy made a tough admission she was able to finally learn who took Frank. Now a known criminal decides to run for mayor in ‘Joker The Killing Vote’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Joker The Killing Vote’ here:

When the Joker runs for Mayor of Gotham, Two Face attempts to sabotage his campaign.

Joker is spending time with his family at the start of this episode. When his kids miss out on an important program, he is naturally a tad frustrated. After a mayoral candidate dies unexpectedly, Joker decides to run for mayor. At first Jim Gordon thinks he has no chance, but he ends up being wrong. When it looks like Jim might lose, his campaign manager does something bold. As this episode comes to a close Ivy and Harley return to Gotham and see something that takes them by surprise.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Harley Quinn ‘Joker The Killing Vote’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.