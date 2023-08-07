Get Daily Email
The Crew Head Out West in 'How the West Was 1010001'

The Crew Head Out West in ‘How the West Was 1010001’

The professor tells them they are broke, so they head out west to earn some quick cash

How the West was 1010001, futurama, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, adult, science fiction, season 11, review, hulu

The crew head out west in ‘How the West was 1010001’

Last time on Futurama, it looked like Amy and Kif were about to become parents. It was time for their kids to climb out of the swamp, and only a few of them survived. Amy was finding parenthood to be tougher than she thought, and she gets jealous when her kids seem to like Leela more. Yet as this episode comes to a close, Amy learns a good lesson. Now it looks like Planet Express is broke in ‘How the West was 1010001’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

How the West was 1010001, futurama, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, drama, science fiction, season 11, review, hulu

(c) Hulu

You can read the premise for ‘How the West was 1010001’ here:

Bender and the crew head west to join the bitcoin mining rush.

How the West was 1010001, futurama, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, drama, science fiction, season 11, review, hulu

(c) Hulu

The professor has big news for the crew at the start of this episode. It looks like Planet Express is broke, so they head out west to earn some quick cash. While he is doing this, we see Leela and Zoidberg take jobs in town. Fry also gets to work with a local hero, although it isn’t all he thought it would be. When the crew makes a shocking discovery, a major shoot out occurs in the middle of town. Yet as this episode comes to a close it looks like the Professor will be able to pay the loan back after all.

How the West was 1010001, futurama, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, drama, science fiction, season 11, review, hulu

(c) Hulu

Futurama ‘How the West was 1010001’ is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

