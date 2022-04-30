Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Crew Makes a Stand Against a Powerful Foe in ‘Hide and Seek’

The Crew Makes a Stand Against a Powerful Foe in ‘Hide and Seek’

They must come together to stop a powerful adversary from stealing their ship

hide and seek, picard, star trek, tv show, science fiction, action, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

The crew comes together to stop a foe in ‘Hide and Seek’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, Guinan and the admiral found themselves taken into custody. Things weren’t looking good for them as they got asked some difficult to answer questions. While this was going on Q showed up and revealed a shocking secret to Guinan. Meanwhile Raffi and Seven continue their search for Jurati and Rios continues to take a big risk. As this episode came to a close it looks like a deadly foe has found themselves a new army. Now the crew needs to stop someone from stealing their ship in ‘Hide and Seek’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Paramount Plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Hide and Seek’ here:

Picard and his crew fight for their lives as they come under attack from a new incarnation of an old enemy. But to survive, Picard must first face the ghosts of his past. Seven and Raffi have a final showdown with Jurati.

(c) Paramount Plus

(c) Paramount Plus

A familiar foe has a new army at the start of this episode. The crew is prepared to make a stand but it is clear they are outnumbered. While this is going on someone makes a drastic attempt to steal their ship. Yet this proves to not be an easy task thanks to some quick thinking by someone. Picard comes up with a plan and it forces him to face the ghosts of his past. As this episode comes to a close it is clear this mission isn’t over yet.

(c) Paramount Plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Picard ‘Hide and Seek’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

