The Crew Makes a Stand Against a Powerful Foe in ‘Hide and Seek’

The crew comes together to stop a foe in ‘Hide and Seek’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, Guinan and the admiral found themselves taken into custody. Things weren’t looking good for them as they got asked some difficult to answer questions. While this was going on Q showed up and revealed a shocking secret to Guinan. Meanwhile Raffi and Seven continue their search for Jurati and Rios continues to take a big risk. As this episode came to a close it looks like a deadly foe has found themselves a new army. Now the crew needs to stop someone from stealing their ship in ‘Hide and Seek’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Hide and Seek’ here:

Picard and his crew fight for their lives as they come under attack from a new incarnation of an old enemy. But to survive, Picard must first face the ghosts of his past. Seven and Raffi have a final showdown with Jurati.

A familiar foe has a new army at the start of this episode. The crew is prepared to make a stand but it is clear they are outnumbered. While this is going on someone makes a drastic attempt to steal their ship. Yet this proves to not be an easy task thanks to some quick thinking by someone. Picard comes up with a plan and it forces him to face the ghosts of his past. As this episode comes to a close it is clear this mission isn’t over yet.

Star Trek: Picard 'Hide and Seek' is available now on Paramount Plus.