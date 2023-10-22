The Expendables franchise is coming to 4K Ultra HD

I can’t say I was eager to see The Expendables at first. Once I did, it ended up being better than I thought it would be. I enjoyed The Expendables 2 and 3, both were action packed and had this team facing some dangerous foes. Now this series of films is coming out on 4K Ultra HD and here is my thoughts on this exclusive set.

You can read more about this series here:

These films star Sylvester Stallone (who also directed the first entry in the series) along with the greatest action heroes of all time, contained within one franchise. This series follows a group of combat vets turned mercenaries delivering justice the only way they know how.

This box set looks amazing. The artwork fits this series perfectly and shows just how action packed these films can be. Each film is going to come with some great behind the scenes content and fans of these movies will want to pick this set up.

The Expendables Exclusive Franchise Steelbook Collection comes out November 21st.