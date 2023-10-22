Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Expendables Franchise Is Coming to 4K Ultra HD

The Expendables Franchise Is Coming to 4K Ultra HD

This action packed series is coming out in an exclusive steelbook collection

by Leave a Comment

the expendables, franchise, action, thriller, steelbook, collection, 4k ultra hd, press release, lionsgate

The Expendables franchise is coming to 4K Ultra HD

I can’t say I was eager to see The Expendables at first. Once I did, it ended up being better than I thought it would be. I enjoyed The Expendables 2 and 3, both were action packed and had this team facing some dangerous foes. Now this series of films is coming out on 4K Ultra HD and here is my thoughts on this exclusive set.

the expendables, action, thriller, bruce willis, sylvester stallone, 4k ultra hd, press release, lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

You can read more about this series here:

These films star Sylvester Stallone (who also directed the first entry in the series) along with the greatest action heroes of all time, contained within one franchise. This series follows a group of combat vets turned mercenaries delivering justice the only way they know how.

the expendables 2, sequel, action, thriller, sylvester stallone, 4k ultra hd, press release, lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

This box set looks amazing. The artwork fits this series perfectly and shows just how action packed these films can be. Each film is going to come with some great behind the scenes content and fans of these movies will want to pick this set up.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the expendables 3, action, thriller, sequel, sylvester stallone, 4k ultra hd, press release, lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

The Expendables Exclusive Franchise Steelbook Collection comes out November 21st.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares21

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x