The Gang Graduates Middle School in ‘Big Mouth’ Season 7

A new journey begins on ‘Big Mouth’ season 7

I will admit I was hesitant to watch Big Mouth when I first heard about it. But it ended up being much better than I expected it to be. Each season we have seen these characters go on some wild adventures, and they have grown and changed thanks to them. This season it looks like their time in middle school is coming to an end. I was able to get screeners for season 7 of this animated show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for season 7 here:

Season seven follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton Middle School as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.

We see these friends prepare for the end of middle school at the start of this season. Some of them are glad to be leaving this place, while others are going to miss going here. When Nick finds out his parents want him to attend a private high school he is pissed, until he meets someone who changes his views on the place. Andrew, Jessi and Missy visit their future high school for a field trip, and some bad things end up happening there. As one chapter closes and a new one begins, it is clear this is going to be a year none of them are ever going to forget.

Big Mouth season 7 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.