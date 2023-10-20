Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Gang Graduates Middle School in ‘Big Mouth’ Season 7

The Gang Graduates Middle School in ‘Big Mouth’ Season 7

Watch as this group of friends graduate middle school and prepare to start high school

by Leave a Comment

big mouth, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 7, review, netflix

A new journey begins on ‘Big Mouth’ season 7

I will admit I was hesitant to watch Big Mouth when I first heard about it. But it ended up being much better than I expected it to be. Each season we have seen these characters go on some wild adventures, and they have grown and changed thanks to them. This season it looks like their time in middle school is coming to an end. I was able to get screeners for season 7 of this animated show and here is my thoughts on them.

big mouth, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 7, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for season 7 here:

Season seven follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton Middle School as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.

big mouth, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 7, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

We see these friends prepare for the end of middle school at the start of this season. Some of them are glad to be leaving this place, while others are going to miss going here. When Nick finds out his parents want him to attend a private high school he is pissed, until he meets someone who changes his views on the place. Andrew, Jessi and Missy visit their future high school for a field trip, and some bad things end up happening there. As one chapter closes and a new one begins, it is clear this is going to be a year none of them are ever going to forget.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
big mouth, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 7, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Big Mouth season 7 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x