‘The Guns of Navarone’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘The Guns of Navarone’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I have been lucky to watch a few classic movies over the years. It was nice to finally see Lawrence of Arabia, and watch this epic story unfold. Getting to watch To Kill a Mockingbird was a real joy and it helped bring this classic book to vivid life. When I heard The Guns of Navarone was coming out on 4K Ultra HD, I was hoping I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Guns of Navarone here:

Academy Award®-winners Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn star as a team of Allied military specialists recruited for a dangerous but imperative mission: to infiltrate a Nazi-occupied fortress and disable two long-range field guns so that 2,000 trapped British soldiers may be rescued. Faced with an unforgiving sea voyage, hazardous terrain, and the possibility of a traitor among them, the team must overcome the impossible without losing their own lives.

I enjoyed watching this movie. There were a few times when the story dragged on a bit, but these were few and far between. The story itself was exciting and it was a joy to watch it unfold before my eyes. Once this film comes to a close, the lives of these character will be changed forever.

The Guns of Navarone is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.