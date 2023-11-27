Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'The Guns of Navarone' Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘The Guns of Navarone’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

This beloved classic is available for the first time in stunning 4K Ultra HD

‘The Guns of Navarone’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I have been lucky to watch a few classic movies over the years. It was nice to finally see Lawrence of Arabia, and watch this epic story unfold. Getting to watch To Kill a Mockingbird was a real joy and it helped bring this classic book to vivid life. When I heard The Guns of Navarone was coming out on 4K Ultra HD, I was hoping I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Guns of Navarone here:

Academy Award®-winners Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn star as a team of Allied military specialists recruited for a dangerous but imperative mission: to infiltrate a Nazi-occupied fortress and disable two long-range field guns so that 2,000 trapped British soldiers may be rescued. Faced with an unforgiving sea voyage, hazardous terrain, and the possibility of a traitor among them, the team must overcome the impossible without losing their own lives.

I enjoyed watching this movie. There were a few times when the story dragged on a bit, but these were few and far between. The story itself was exciting and it was a joy to watch it unfold before my eyes. Once this film comes to a close, the lives of these character will be changed forever.

The Guns of Navarone is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.

 

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim.

